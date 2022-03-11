MLB Rumors: Mets’ J.D. Davis Was On Red Sox Radar Before Lockout Freeze

NESN Logo Sign In

J.D. Davis’ time with the Mets may be nearing an end, and if New York ends up moving the third baseman, don’t be surprised if the Red Sox are in the mix.

Boston was one of a few teams that showed interest in trading for Davis before the MLB lockout began, the New York Post reported Thursday. The Cubs, Twins and A’s also had some level of interest, per the Post.

The Mets obviously have big aspirations for 2022 after spending a whole bunch of money before the lockout, and they might be busy in the lead-up to Opening Day, too. If that’s the case, Davis might end up being an odd man out, especially after signing Eduardo Escobar and with Robinson Cano set to return from suspension.

As the Post pointed out, Davis could still have value for New York as a right-handed bat who could serve in the designated hitter spot with the National League adopting the DH.

Davis missed a chunk of the 2021 season due to injury and scuffled some in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. He did, however, show impressive potential at the plate with a career-best 2019 performance. Davis hit .307 with 22 home runs and 57 RBIs that season to go along with a .985 OPS and 137 OPS+.

He’s considered a subpar defender at third base, though he could also play some outfield and has a little bit of experience playing first base, too. The Red Sox have coveted that sort of versatility under Chaim Bloom, so it’s not surprising to see they’d have interest in the 28-year-old who is under team control through 2024 even with Davis coming off hand surgery in October.

The MLB lockout ended Thursday night, and it’s safe to assume there will be a rash of movement with spring training about to start and a very quick ramp-up to the season. You can add Davis to the list of names to keep in mind with the Red Sox as they prepare for 2022.