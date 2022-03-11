MLB Rumors: Trevor Bauer Expected To Be Placed On Administrative Leave (Again)

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Bauer missed the second half of the 2022 Major League Baseball season after being placed on administrative leave in July and having it extended until the end of the campaign.

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher has been under investigation by MLB since June after a woman accused Bauer of sexual assault. A judge denied the woman’s request for a permanent restraining order against Bauer last August.

Even though he will not face criminal charges, Bauer still could be disciplined by MLB. According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, Bauer “is expected to be placed on administrative leave for a week as MLB investigates/considers possible suspension.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters he didn’t want to close the door completely on Bauer being with the team in camp, per True Blue LA’s Blake Harris.

If Bauer does not face further discipline, he can join the team immediately.