MLB Rumors: Here’s Yankees’ Focus After Trevor Story Lands With Red Sox

The free agent market this Major League Baseball offseason was flush with high-end shortstops, yet the Yankees ultimately decided against splurging for a big name.

Why? Well, it appears New York’s attention might be elsewhere.

The Red Sox on Sunday reportedly agreed to a six-year, $140 million contract with Trevor Story, the top shortstop remaining in free agency. Story is expected to play second base in Boston, where Xander Bogaerts currently occupies shortstop.

MLB insider Jon Heyman reported Sunday, in wake of the news, that the Yankees checked in on Story but continue to focus on pitching. According to Heyman, New York is among the teams eyeing Oakland Athletics starters Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea.

Yankees, who checked in on Story, continue to focus on pitching. They remain one of many in on Montas/Manaea. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 20, 2022

Many expected the Yankees to be major players in the shortstop market, with Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Javier Báez and Marcus Semien joining Story in a loaded free agency class. All have found new homes, though, and the Yankees look poised to open the 2022 season with Isiah Kiner-Falefa playing up the middle alongside Gleyber Torres.

That’s hardly a bad double-play tandem. Torres is a bounce-back candidate. And Kiner-Falefa, whom the Yankees recently acquired from the Twins with Josh Donaldson while sending Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela to Minnesota, is an excellent defender who won a Gold Glove at third base in 2020.