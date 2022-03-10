MLB Teams Depict Post-Lockout Thoughts With Comical Twitter Reactions

NESN Logo Sign In

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association reportedly reached a tentative agreement on a collective bargaining agreement Thursday afternoon, ending a 99-day lockout and seemingly salvaging a 162-game season.

The CBA must still be ratified by both sides before it becomes official, but the two parties found common ground, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The Athletic’s Evan Drellich confirmed the report as well.

Well, that good news prompted an outpouring of post-lockout Twitter reactions from baseball enthusiasts and teams alike. And a number of teams around the league depicted their thoughts with a variety of memes and tweets.

Check it out:

Passan reported that spring training camps will open Sunday with free-agent signings able to begin Thursday night.