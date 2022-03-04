Celtics Rumors: Boston Signs Former First-Rounder Nik Stauskas To Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have added another guard to the mix by signing Nik Stauskas, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Stauskas, who has played 337 NBA games in six seasons, will join the Celtics for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign along with next season.

Stauskas, who attended high school at St. Mark’s in Southborough, Mass., was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. The Michigan product previously played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat. He played two games with the Heat earlier this season when he was on a 10-day contract.

Most recently, Stauskas played with Grand Rapids Gold in the G League where he showed off his offensive prowess by scoring 100 points in two games (57, 43) this week.

Stauskas is a 35% shooter from long rang while averaging 6.8 points per game in those 337 contests.