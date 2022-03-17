NCAA Tournament Live Stream: How To Watch First-Round Games Online

NESN Logo Sign In

Let the NCAA Tournament madness begin.

The Big Dance tips off Thursday across the country, marking the beginning of what some believe is the best four-day stretch of sports on the calendar. Given how wild the first two rounds of the tournament are, it’s certainly hard to argue.

We’ve done our research, filled our brackets and have made all the necessary preparations to sit around and watch basketball for the next four days. Let’s get into it.

Here’s the full schedule for Day 1 of the first round.

No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 6 Colorado State (12:15 p.m., CBS)

No. 13 South Dakota State vs. No. 4 Providence (12:40, truTV)

No. 9 Memphis vs. No. 8 Boise State (1:45 p.m., TNT)

No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 1 Baylor (2 p.m., TBS)

No. 14 Longwood vs. No. 3 Tennessee (2:45 p.m., CBS)

No. 12 Richmond vs. No. 5 Iowa (3:10 p.m., truTV)

No. 16 Georgia State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (4:15 p.m., TNT

No. 9 Marquette vs. No. 8 North Carolina (4:30 p.m., TBS)

No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 UConn (6:50 p.m., TNT)

No. 15 Saint Peter’s vs. No. 2 Kentucky (7:10 p.m., CBS)

No. 12 Indiana vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s (7:20 p.m., TBS)

No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 8 San Diego State (7:27 p.m., truTV)

No. 13 Vermont vs. No. 4 Arkansas (9:20 p.m., TNT)

No. 10 San Francisco vs. No. 7 Murray State (9:40 p.m., CBS)

No. 13 Akron vs. No. 4 UCLA (9:50 p.m., TBS)

No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Kansas (9:57 p.m., truTV)

Here’s how to watch:

TV: CBS, TNT, TBS, truTV

Live stream: FuboTV (for CBS games — free trial) | NCAA.com