NESN Announces 2022 Red Sox Spring Training Broadcast Schedule Presented By John Deere

NESN on Tuesday announced the broadcast schedule for 2022 Red Sox spring training, which will include 12 Red Sox spring training games leading into the 2022 MLB season. The first televised matchup will be the Red Sox’s home opener against their Lee County Chairman’s Cup rival, the Minnesota Twins at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 17, at JetBlue Park.

NESN will produce eight home games live from JetBlue Park and will air four away games.

See NESN’s Red Sox Spring Training broadcast schedule below (all times ET):

Thursday, March 17, 1 p.m. vs. Twins (NESN)

Friday, March 18, 1 p.m. vs. Rays (NESN)

Saturday, March 19, 1 p.m. at Twins (NESN)

Sunday, March 20, 1 p.m. vs Orioles (NESN)

Wednesday, March 23, 1 p.m. vs. Twins (NESN)

Saturday, March 26, 1 p.m. vs. Rays (NESN+)

Sunday, March 27, 1 p.m. at Twins (NESN)

Wednesday, March 30, 1 p.m. vs. Braves (NESN)

Friday, April 1, 1 p.m. at Rays (NESN)

Saturday, April 2, 1 p.m. vs. Pirates (NESN)

Sunday, April 3, 1 p.m. at Braves (NESN)

Tuesday, April 5, 1 p.m. vs. Twins (NESN)

NESN also is bringing back “Red Sox: Back to Work.” The one-hour show will air each weeknight through Thursday, March 17 and feature daily workout footage from JetBlue Park, plus exclusive interviews with players and coaches.

To download the full spring training and regular season schedules direct to your favorite device, visit NESN.com/schedule.