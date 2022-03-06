NFL Analyst Believes J.C. Jackson Should Join This Team In Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

J.C. Jackson might not have to sacrifice a legitimate chance to contend for Super Bowls in order to land a massive payday this offseason.

Jackson is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new NFL year begins March 16, and the chances of him staying in New England seemingly are diminishing. Most expected the Patriots to retain Jackson via the franchise tag, but Bill Belichick reportedly will not use it on the 2021 Pro Bowl selection.

Assuming Jackson is bound for a new home, which team would make sense for the superstar cornerback? NFL analyst Brian Baldinger likes the idea of “Mr. INT” signing with the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

“This man J.C. Jackson, I love him,” Baldinger said on NFL Network. “If you play in New England, you know how to play man coverage. How about a team that we’re pretty familiar with right here? They’ve got money and keep building through free agency and the draft, the Cincinnati Bengals. If the Rams are coming down the field on the final drive and they’re looking to go after a corner, are they gonna go after J.C. Jackson? I don’t know. Like, he’s got 22 picks the last three years. Imagine giving 22 picks back to Joe Burrow and helping out that offense? The guy’s a thief. I like him in Cincinnati. They keep building, maybe they get back there again. He knows something about winning a championship.”

The Bengals have the fourth-most salary cap space in the league, per Spotrac, so they have the financial means to sign Jackson to a lucrative, long-term deal. And once Cincy fixes its offensive line, a top-tier corner might be the franchise’s top offseason priority.