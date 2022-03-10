NFL Analyst Believes This Team Makes Sense For Free Agent Ted Karras

NESN Logo Sign In

Most of the offseason Patriots chatter has centered around J.C. Jackson, and understandably so. But the star cornerback is far from the only key New England player set to hit the open market.

The list of impending free agents coming out of Foxboro also includes Ted Karras, who put together a very productive season with the Patriots following a pit stop in Miami. Karras won’t break the bank this spring, but as a player who can slot in multiple positions across the offensive line, he should have no trouble finding a home.

As far as potential landing spots for Karras are concerned, Pro Football Focus’ Ben Linsey believes the Carolina Panthers could present a great fit for the six-year NFL veteran.

“The Panthers don’t necessarily need to make any high-profile additions to their offensive line in free agency, but they should look to eliminate clear holes with reliable veterans,” Linsey wrote for ESPN.com. “Karras is an interesting option for Carolina in that his contract will be relatively inexpensive for a team tight on resources this offseason, and he has proved to be a capable starter at both center and guard. Karras is coming off a career year in New England in which he ranked seventh among 36 qualifying left guards in PFF grade.”

Carolina’s emphasis on putting together a rock-solid offensive line could be heightened if the organization brings in a legitimate franchise quarterback this offseason. And you can expect the Panthers to be in the mix if the Houston Texans start actively looking for a Deshaun Watson trade partner.