NFL Analyst Predicts Big Season For Davante Adams Under Josh McDaniels

NESN Logo Sign In

Josh McDaniels has been hard at work assembling his roster for head coaching debut with the Las Vegas Raiders, and the longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator made one of the most shocking acquisitions when he landed Davante Adams via trade from the Green Bay Packers.

Adams had a career season with the Packers in 2021, and one NFL analyst predicted even bigger things from the wide receiver upon his arrival in Las Vegas. Here’s what James Jones of NFL.com had to say:

“Adams goes from one great situation to another. This man has been the NFL standard for receivers over the last few seasons, and he’s fresh off a banner season in which he posted career-highs with 123 receptions (second in the NFL) and 1,553 receiving yards (third), while also adding 11 TD catches (fifth). He now joins a passer he’s quite familiar with in Derek Carr, as they spent two record-setting seasons together at Fresno State in 2012 and ’13. They already have a fine rapport, and first-year Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels knows how to get elite receivers immediately involved (SEE: Randy Moss’ 23 TDs in his first season with the Patriots back in 2007). Adams will match, if not exceed, the production from his final campaign in Green Bay.”

When you consider all of the variables at play, there’s no reason to believe Adams won’t have another stellar season. He’s one of the league’s most elite wide receivers, and the familiarity with Carr also is a plus. We’ve yet to see how McDaniels’ tactics as an offensive coordinator will transfer over to a head coaching role, but it’s one great QB1-WR1 pairing to test it out on in Year 1.