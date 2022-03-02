NFL Analyst Suggests Patriots Fans Watch This Prospect At Combine

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots’ late-season defensive slide made one thing pretty apparent: New England needs to add infusions of youth and speed to its linebacking corps.

As such, don’t be surprised if Bill Belichick and company target a linebacker in the early rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. A potential target for the Patriots — LSU linebacker Damone Clark — is a prospect who NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid believes New England fans should keep an eye on over the course of the scouting combine.

“Clark is a recent riser who has the exact body type the Patriots have coveted in previous years,” Reid wrote for ESPN.com. “Clark, who has physical tools and ideal size, is a true middle linebacker who could be a second-round target.”

Another aspect of Clark’s game that could appeal to the Patriots is his ability to contribute on special teams, which league analyst Lance Zierlein highlighted in his overview of the 6-foot-2, 240-pounder.

“Long, well-built inside linebacker packed into an athletic frame,” Zierlein wrote for NFL.com. “Athleticism, toughness and tackling talent helped Clark piled up production in 2021 despite a lack of game-to-game consistency. Play recognition and instincts are erratic and could continue to be, but his game against Alabama should be weighed more heavily in his favor, as it shows what he’s capable of against bigger, better opponents. Clark profiles as an early backup and special-teams performer but has projectable upside that could make him a starting inside linebacker within his first three seasons.”

There’s a chance Clark only will end up in New England if he somehow slides into Day 3 of the draft. The Patriots might want to use each of their first three picks on players who are more in line to contribute right away.