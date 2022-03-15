NFL Free Agency: Early Winners, Losers Of Legal Tampering Period

NESN Logo Sign In

There were indeed fireworks Monday as the NFL opened its legal tampering period prior to the official start of the league year Wednesday.

Here are some early winners and losers after Day One:

Winners

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers entered Monday as a team that should be spending given the rookie contract of Justin Herbert, and they continued to do just that. Los Angeles agreed to terms with former New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson on a massive five-year, $82.5 million deal. Jackson was regarded as the top cornerback to hit the open market. It comes after Los Angeles traded for Khalil Mack and brought back receiver Mike Williams. The Chargers are set to feature four-time Pro Bowler Joey Bosa, standout safety Derwin James, Mack and Jackson on what’s sure to be one of the most talented defenses in the NFL.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow can be viewed as Winner 1B with Cincinnati as the 1A. The Bengals, who are another team benefitting from a star quarterback on his rookie contract, acquired a pair of offensive linemen to fill the team’s biggest need. Cincinnati reportedly signed ex-Patriot lineman Ted Karras and former Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa. Cincinnati also kept defensive tackle BJ Hill in house. The Bengals did, however, watch tight end C.J. Uzomah sign with the New York Jets on a three-year deal, but nevertheless it was a good day for the defending AFC champions.

Trevor Lawrence

The Jaguars spent a ton of money Monday and in doing so gave Lawrence arguably the best interior offensive lineman available and a trio of pass-catching weapons. Jacksonville reportedly signed former Washington Football Team guard Brandon Scherff, gave Christian Kirk a massive four-year contract with a max value of $84 million, brought in tight end Evan Engram and speedy wideout Zay Jones. Lawrence and the Jaguars sorely needed talent and they made moves to acquire just that with a pair on the defensive end, too.

Christian Kirk

Kirk certainly received the most eye-popping contract from the first day of the NFL legal tampering period. And while many view Kirk’s deal as a bit of an overpay by Jacksonville, Kirk is the direct beneficiary of said overpay. The 2018 second-round wideout recorded 2,902 receiving yards on 236 receptions with 17 touchdowns in 56 career games with the Arizona Cardinals.

Losers

New England Patriots

The Patriots reportedly re-signed a pair of their longtime captains in Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater, but New England watched a pair of starters leave with nothing to show for it. Jackson’s departure for Los Angeles prompts a big void for the Patriots at No. 1 cornerback while Karras was a crucial piece on the interior. New England did not sign any external free agents despite some recruiting efforts from edge rusher Matthew Judon.