NFL Free Agency: Three Teams That Should Splurge When League Year Opens

NFL fireworks could be on the horizon, as the legal tampering period starts Monday at noon ET with free agency officially beginning Wednesday.

The official start of the 2022 league year will begin Wednesday, and there are a number of teams with the financial means to make franchise-altering moves. The NFL’s salary cap has jumped to $208.2 million per team, an increase of nearly $26 million from the year prior.

The Indianapolis Colts currently have the most cap space of any team. The New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars round out the top five. You can view where each team stands here, courtesy of OverTheCap.com.

And with that, here are three teams who should absolutely make moves when legal tampering/free agency begins:

Indianapolis Colts ($69.8 million in cap space)

The Colts have some newfound cap space given the trade of quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders. Indianapolis was able to get out from under Wentz’s $28 million cap number, and while it has catapulted the Colts to first in regards to cap space, it has left a gaping hole to fill behind center. Should Indianapolis trade for a quarterback like Jimmy Garoppolo, it may cost a bit more than signing a free agent like Mitchell Trubisky. But the Colts have the ability to add either — and do more to improve their roster in a deep AFC. Indianapolis came up just shy of a playoff berth in 2021 due to a brutal showing down the stretch, but adding now could get them over the hump in 2022.

Los Angeles Chargers ($21.7 million in cap space)

For the Chargers, it’s more about continuing to add than it is to start adding. LA closed the 2021 league year with a bang by trading for three-time first-time All-Pro Khalil Mack to give the Bolts arguably the best pass-rush duo in the NFL with Joey Bosa already in the fold. The Chargers also extended receiver Mike Williams on a three-year, $60 million contract. While those moves have impacted the Chargers’ finances, LA should continue to make additions. Those two transactions certainly seem like LA is going all-in given that it benefits from the rookie contract of star quarterback Justin Herbert, and the Chargers are right for doing so. Perhaps LA adds to its defense by signing a high-profile cornerback like J.C. Jackson or Carlton Davis?

Cincinnati Bengals ($34.6 million in cap space)

The defending AFC champion Bengals have a franchise quarterback in place with Joe Burrow, and now it’s time to take their shot with the 2020 No. 1 overall pick counting for just $20 million against the cap for the next two seasons combined. It’s a similar outlook to that of Herbert in LA with the Bengals showcasing their talent at the skill positions during their postseason run. Cincinnati’s main objective this offseason, both in free agency and the draft, should be bringing in players to protect Burrow. Maybe the Bengals make a run at top free-agent tackle Terron Armstead or guard Brandon Scherff.