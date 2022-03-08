NFL Insider Reveals Evidence Suggesting Tom Brady Really Could Unretire

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady might’ve hung up his cleats — for now. But he hasn’t ditched the jug.

There’s been plenty of speculation in recent weeks that Brady, who announced his retirement earlier this offseason, ultimately might return to the NFL. If nothing else, the 44-year-old quarterback hasn’t exactly slammed the door shut on a potential comeback.

So, what’s the deal?

Well, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Monday revealed a random piece of evidence that suggests we shouldn’t completely write off the possibility of Brady playing in 2022.

“I guess Brady walks around with a jug of water all the time, to make sure that he’s fully hydrated,” Rapoport said on the “Rich Eisen Show.” “And I made the joke to someone who knows him very well and has known him forever, ‘Oh, I guess we can retire the jug.’ And this person looked at me like I was crazy, and was like, ‘Oh no, he’s still got the jug, he’s still in shape, he’s still eating well, he’s still doing the TB12 method, or whatever, and he’s still keeping himself hydrated in case.’

“He’s still doing all the things that he would do in case he wanted to return. I don’t know if he’s going to come back. I know it is at least possible. And I don’t know where the level of possible is, but it is at least possible.”

Why does @TomBrady keep doing the thing where he leaves the comeback door open?@RapSheet on how we should be hearing TB12?s comments:#NFL #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/EtKFVTiL1R — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 7, 2022

Obviously, this might not mean much. Tom Brady’s a health freak. Even if he’s played his final down in the NFL, it’s hard to imagine him waking up one morning and deciding to let himself go. For one, it’d be awful for the TB12 brand.