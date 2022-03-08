NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers, Packers Agree On Massive Four-Year Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

The Green Bay Packers committed to Aaron Rodgers in the biggest of ways.

The Packers and the star quarterback have agreed to a record-breaking, four-year extension worth a whopping $200 million, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Pat McAfee, who has Rodgers on as a regular guest for his podcast, reported the two sides had an agreement.

As Rapoport noted, $153 million of the pact is guaranteed money for the four-time MVP winner.

It’s widely believed, per reports, Rodgers’ decision came down to Green Bay, Denver or retirement. After Rodgers voiced his issues with the Packers a year ago, his contract was reworked so that he’d be able to move on following the 2021 season, but he indicated throughout the season his relationships with Green Bay’s decision-makers had improved.

For the Packers, the massive commitment extends beyond the financial ramifications. For as good as Rodgers is, he’ll turn 39 toward the end of the 2022 season, so he’s seemingly nearing the end of his prime. Then again, it’s hard to make that argument considering he has won the last two NFL MVP awards. Regardless, it will be interesting to see whether the contract is structured in a way that is truly committed to keeping him in Green Bay for four more years or if it’s instead a move designed to keep him in the short term at a manageable salary cap number.

The Packers needed to do something with Rodgers’ contract in order to address the cap. Green Bay’s situation is among the worst in the league, and it was looking at an offseason of drastic change independent of Rodgers’ decision. If the Packers are able to lower the cap number significantly, it could open the door for All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to return to the Packers. Green Bay can use the franchise tag on Adams, which is something they’re expected to do, Rapoport added.

Green Bay also has a decision to make about quarterback Jordan Love. The Packers traded up to take him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, a pick that now looks like a complete waste. Love has played very sparingly in two seasons and didn’t look good when he got on the field. Now, with Rodgers potentially in the fold for the foreseeable future, Love is a trade chip, though his lack of game reps makes him an incredible unknown.