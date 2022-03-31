NFL Rumors: Bruce Arians Retiring; Todd Bowles Takes Over Buccaneers

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruce Arians is retiring from his role as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and joining the organization’s front office, according to NBC Sports’ Peter King and LA Times’ Sam Farmer.

King reported that former defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has been picked to replace Arians, who led the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl just 14 months ago in Tom Brady’s first year with the franchise. Bowles is Arians’ “preferred successor,” according to King.

Arians, 69, told King the new job would be “senior consultant for football” and start with Tampa Bay’s NFL draft preparations.

Arians, a two-time Coach of the Year and one-time Super Bowl champion, served as a head coach for eight seasons in the NFL, but has worked in the league dating back to 2001. He compiled a career record of 129-80 while going 49-31 during his three seasons with the Buccaneers.