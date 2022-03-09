NFL Rumors: Colts Trading Carson Wentz To Commanders For Mid-Round Picks

For better or worse, the Washington Commanders have their new quarterback: Carson Wentz.
The Indianapolis Colts agreed to trade the former No. 2 pick to Washington on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.
Washington is sending a pair of third-round picks and a second-round pick to Indy for Wentz, but Washington also gets a second-rounder in the deal.
Here are the full terms, per Schefter’s reporting.
Washington receives:
QB Carson Wentz
2022 second-round pick
Indianapolis receives:
2022 third-round pick
Conditional 2023 third-round pick (becomes second-rounder if Wentz plays 70% of snaps)
2022 second-round pick
Washington will be the third team for Wentz in what will be his seventh season. The 29-year-old looked great at times after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him with the second pick in 2016, but a knee injury derailed his development. Philly eventually traded him to Indy for a package that included a conditional first-round pick last March.
Wentz’s first and only season was an uneven campaign that mirrored the Colts’ performance (or vice versa perhaps). Wentz completed 62.4% of his passes, throwing 27 touchdowns with seven interceptions for a quarterback rating of 94.6. He struggled at times, though, most notably in the season finale when the Colts had a chance to get into the playoffs but lost to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. Wentz completed 17 of 29 passes for just 185 yards as the Colts mustered just 11 points in the season-ending loss.
Washington, meanwhile, desperately needed a quarterback after rolling with Taylor Heinecke for most of the 2021 campaign. Washington hung around in the NFC East before ultimately going 7-10 and missing the playoffs, but it’s a talented roster that is just a quarterback away. Whether Wentz is that missing piece remains to be seen, but clearly the Colts didn’t think he could do that.
As for Indianapolis’ quarterback situation, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport tweeted Wednesday that San Francisco 49ers signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo is a potential option.