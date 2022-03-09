NFL Rumors: Colts Trading Carson Wentz To Commanders For Mid-Round Picks

NESN Logo Sign In

For better or worse, the Washington Commanders have their new quarterback: Carson Wentz.

The Indianapolis Colts agreed to trade the former No. 2 pick to Washington on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

Washington is sending a pair of third-round picks and a second-round pick to Indy for Wentz, but Washington also gets a second-rounder in the deal.

Here are the full terms, per Schefter’s reporting.

Washington receives:

QB Carson Wentz

2022 second-round pick

Indianapolis receives:

2022 third-round pick

Conditional 2023 third-round pick (becomes second-rounder if Wentz plays 70% of snaps)

2022 second-round pick

Washington will be the third team for Wentz in what will be his seventh season. The 29-year-old looked great at times after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him with the second pick in 2016, but a knee injury derailed his development. Philly eventually traded him to Indy for a package that included a conditional first-round pick last March.