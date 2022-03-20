NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriots Quarterback Joining Deshaun Watson On Browns

NESN Logo Sign In

When the New England Patriots play the Cleveland Browns this season, Patriots fans should recognize Cleveland’s quarterbacks.

Yes, plural. In addition to acquiring Deshaun Watson via trade with the Houston Texans, the Browns also signed a former New England quarterback to serve as Watson’s backup (or as Cleveland’s QB1, if the NFL punishes Watson amid accusations of sexual assault.)

Jacoby Brissett, who served as the backup with the Patriots in 2016, signed a one-year deal with the Browns, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Since appearing in three games for the Patriots all those years ago, Brissett has built a more balanced NFL resume. He spent four years with the Indianapolis Colts, including two as the starting quarterback, and made five starts with the Miami Dolphins in 2021.

The upcoming season’s schedule has not been released, but the Patriots will play the Browns in Cleveland at some point.