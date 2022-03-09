NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Viewed As Potential Replacement For Carson Wentz

NESN Logo Sign In

The Indianapolis Colts now are in the market for a quarterback after trading Carson Wentz on Wednesday, and Jimmy Garoppolo seems to be one of interest for the organization.

“The Colts have now entered the QB race again, and expect them to be in the mix for Jimmy Garoppolo, as well,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted following the development.

Garoppolo remains under contract with the 49ers, but his time with the franchise is nearing its end given that San Francisco has 2021 first-round Trey Lance for the future. Garoppolo has been linked to a handful of teams with the quarterback market continuing to shake out, including the trade of Russell Wilson on Tuesday and Aaron Rodgers remaining with the Packers.

Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders for three of Day Two draft picks. The Commanders reportedly will pay the full $28 million due to Wentz for the 2022 season, which includes a $5 million roster bonus next week. Wentz has a cap hit of $28 million next season.

Garoppolo, 30, is due $24 million in base salary with a cap hit of $26 million next season.