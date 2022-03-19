NFL Rumors: Matthew Stafford Signs Multi-Year Extension With Rams

NESN Logo Sign In

Matthew Stafford very well could finish his career as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

The Super Bowl champion quarterback reportedly signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Rams, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The contract includes $135 million guaranteed.

Stafford carried the Rams to a Lombardi Trophy in his first season away from the Detroit Lions, where he spent the first 12 seasons of his career.

The 33-year-old threw for 41 touchdowns and 4,886 yards and logged nine touchdowns and 1,188 yards in the postseason.

He will have the majority of his offensive weapons back in 2022, as Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Robert Woods are due to return alongside newcomer Allen Robinson, to whom the New England Patirots were linked in free agency.