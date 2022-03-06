NFL Rumors: This Team Is ‘All In’ On Aaron Rodgers Pursuit

NESN Logo Sign In

The start of the new NFL year is less than two weeks away, and it’s still anyone’s guess where Aaron Rodgers will be playing football in the upcoming campaign.

How far along is Rodgers in his decision-making process? Well, ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano is under the impression that the Packers organization and Rodgers’ Green Bay teammates don’t know what the star quarterback plans to do. This uncertainty apparently has at least one team believing it has a chance to land the two-time defending league MVP.

Graziano’s ESPN colleague, Jeremy Fowler, on Sunday reported the Denver Broncos have not moved on from their pursuit of Rodgers.

“The Broncos are ‘all-in’ and have been for a while — and Rodgers knows that,” Fowler wrote. “It’s believed that Denver will do what’s necessary on the contract front. The Pittsburgh Steelers are not considered a major player for Rodgers right now, but they are on the periphery.”

Graziano added: “The Packers have been working hard to convince Rodgers to stay, and there have been talks between the team and his agents about what an extended or restructured contract would look like if he did decide to stay. But there are other teams, most notably the Denver Broncos, who don’t believe they’re out of the running yet and haven’t moved on to Plan B.”

The Broncos might be the best option for Rodgers among his slate of realistic landing spots outside of Lambeau Field. That said, does the 38-year-old really want to spend the twilight years of his career playing in a division that features Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and a potentially recharged Las Vegas Raiders team?

At this point, returning to Green Bay seems like the best move for Rodgers, all things considered. But the future Hall of Famer marches to the beat of his own drum more than your average NFL player, so it’s tough to rule anything out when it comes to his future.