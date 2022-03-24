NFL Rumors: This Team Is Interested In Free Agent Stephon Gilmore

NESN Logo Sign In

After a pit stop in Charlotte, Stephon Gilmore might be on the verge of returning to the AFC.

The new NFL year kicked off over a week ago and Gilmore remains unsigned. The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year has had to watch from the sidelines as several cornerbacks, including former teammate J.C. Jackson, landed lucrative, long-term deals.

Gilmore’s extended free-agent status doesn’t mean there’s a lack of interest in his services, however. In fact, one of the upcoming season’s projected best teams reportedly has had its eye on the five-time Pro Bowl selection.

“Watch for Kansas City to potentially move on a veteran corner in the coming weeks,” ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler wrote in a column published Wednesday. “Two names I’ve heard in connection to the Chiefs when asking around: free agent Stephon Gilmore and the Giants’ James Bradberry, who is a trade or release candidate in New York.”

Secondary help should be a priority for the Chiefs, who play in arguably the most competitive division in football. Derek Carr now has Davante Adams to throw to in Las Vegas and the Broncos’ already strong receiving corps became even more dangerous with Denver’s addition of Russell Wilson. You can’t sleep on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers either.

Gilmore taking his talents to Kansas City would come much to the chagrin of ex-teammate Jonathan Jones. The Patriots’ versatile defensive back wants to see Gilmore follow in Malcolm Butler’s footsteps and return to New England.