NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Personally Recruiting Julio Jones To Bucs?

Tom Brady is the best ever at his position, and Julio Jones is one of the best ever to do what he does, too. Even at their advanced ages, it could be a pretty dynamic duo.

At least that’s what Brady thinks, if we’re to believe FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless. According to Bayless, Brady already is recruiting Jones to join him with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Tennessee released the wide receiver this week.

“This morning a source who knows Julio texted me that Julio got a DM yesterday from this guy who plays quarterback down in Tampa Bay, this guy named Tom Brady,” Bayless said Thursday on FS1. “He was sliding into Julio’s DMs, and the message effectively said ‘Hey, come on down to the sunshine in Tampa and let’s be great together.'”

Three or four years ago, this would be a massive deal when Jones was the best receiver in the league. Durability issues have been a problem, however, as Jones has played just 19 games over the last two seasons. When healthy, though, Jones still is very effective. He averaged 14.7 yards per reception in 2020 and 2021, which is right in line with his career average.

“That would be a match made in football heaven,” Bayles proclaimed. “Obviously, Julio has been beat up. … I’ll bet you (Brady) would get whatever greatness is left in Julio’s body at 33 out of Julio. I think they could be great in stretches together.”

Tampa Bay does have a need at the position, especially to begin the season which is when you’d expect Jones to be healthy. The Bucs have Chris Godwin, who has become one of the best wideouts in football, but he’s currently rehabbing a torn ACL. Tampa Bay also has Mike Evans in the fold, but Antonio Brown obviously isn’t coming back, and Rob Gronkowski still is noncommittal about a return.