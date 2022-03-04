NFL Rumors: Two Teams To Watch In Deshaun Watson Sweepstakes

NESN Logo Sign In

Deshaun Watson has been in limbo for over a year.

But after everything that has transpired, it still sounds like Watson will be traded from the Houston Texans. The Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles appear to be frontrunners, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

“Those in the league continue to connect Watson to the Eagles and Broncos,” Breer wrote. “Obviously, clarity with Watson’s legal situation would help (and further bolster the market for him), but the football people in those two places are positioned to strike if the right deal is there. Philly owner Jeffrey Lurie has consistently been willing to take players with baggage, and Denver doesn?t have an owner right now.”

This report could become quite valuable, as oddsmakers do not appear to see eye-to-eye with Breer. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are +1000 to land Watson, while the Eagles sit at +2000. The Washington Commanders currently are the odds-on favorite at +350, followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. Denver has the sixth-highest odds and Philadelphia has the 13th-highest.

There is some serious value in those bets if this report proves to be accurate.