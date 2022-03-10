NFL Rumors: Update On Colin Kaepernick With 2022 Free Agency Looming

NESN Logo Sign In

Colin Kaepernick is once again attempting a return to the NFL.

Adam Schefter quote-tweeted a video from Kaepernick, who posted an eight-second clip of himself showing off his lateral quickness before throwing a ball on the run.

Schefter’s tweet said: “Colin Kaepernick is still working out and is said to be, in the words of one source, ‘in the best shape of his life. He wants to play. He’s ready (to) play. He would be a great fit for teams with QB vacancies to fill who want to win a Super Bowl.'”

Kaepernick, now 34, is still hoping to find an NFL team to play for ahead of the 2022 free-agency period. He last played in 2016 when he was 29 years old. In his final season, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback went 1-10 as a starter despite throwing for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns to only four interceptions. Kaepernick also added 468 yards and two touchdowns with his legs.

Those stats appear to be a moot point presently, as they are not only from six seasons ago but many believe that his on-field production has nothing to do with his free-agent status.

The legal tampering period begins Monday at 12 p.m. ET. Kaepernick will be able to plead his case with teams directly at that point.