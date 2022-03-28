NFL Rumors: Here’s Who Will Replace Joe Buck On FOX’s Top Broadcast Team

NESN Logo Sign In

FOX reportedly will stay in house for the new play-by-play announcer on its No. 1 NFL broadcast pairing.

Joe Buck left the network with a void to fill when the versatile voice elected to leave FOX for ESPN. That open chair in the booth, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, will be taken by Kevin Burkhardt, who has been with FOX since 2013. The 48-year-old also has assisted the network with Major League Baseball coverage over that span.

FOX’s NFL A team now is 50% complete. The network still needs a color commentator, as Buck’s jump to ESPN was preceded by longtime partner Troy Aikman taking his talents to the Worldwide Leader, as well. According to Marchand, former NFL tight end Greg Olsen is a “leading candidate” to be paired with Burkhardt. The duo worked together as FOX’s B team last season, Olsen’s first in the booth following a 14-year NFL career.

Burkhardt and his partner to be named later won’t have to wait long to experience the best NFL broadcasting has to offer. FOX has the broadcasting rights for two of the next three Super Bowls, including next February’s clash in Arizona.