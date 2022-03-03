Normalcy Returns: NFL Immediately Suspends All COVID-19 Protocols

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL has returned to a state of relative normalcy — for now.

On Thursday, the league sent a memo to teams announcing it and the NFL Players Association have agreed to suspend all COVID-19 related safety protocols, effective immediately. The move marks the NFL’s first full lifting of protocols since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regardless of vaccination status, the league no longer will require maks, tracking devices or regular testing, among other things. Additionally, teams no longer must follow capacity limits or post COVID-related signage around facilities.

However, teams must still comply with state and local laws regarding COVID-19, and players who experience symptoms must report them and take tests. Players who test positive for COVID-19 still must isolate for five days.

You can read the full memo in the tweet below, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Here?s the memo that just went to clubs on the NFL and NFLPA suspending all COVID-19 protocols. No more masks, tracking devices, mandatory surveillance testing or capacity limits, unless required by state and local law. pic.twitter.com/TIdvfCWr9m — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 3, 2022

As for protocols, while not mentioned in the memo, locker room access for reporters is expected to resume next season.