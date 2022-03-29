Teams Would Be Stupid To Make This Coach’s NFL Overtime Prediction Come True

But that doesn’t mean it would be a smart strategy to employ. In fact, it would be downright stupid.

The whole idea hinges on the assumption that teams would feel more comfortable with going for two than they would be with trusting their defense to prevent a field goal in a sudden-death situation. And, considering the increasing number of analytics-loving head coaches and decreasing quality of defense in the NFL, there might be merit to that belief. However, that’s less being two steps ahead than it is crossing a bridge that hasn’t been built.

During the 2021 regular season, 24% of all offensive drives resulted in touchdowns, excluding those that ended in kneel-downs. If you include only teams that qualified for the postseason, the number is 28.3%. Either way, it’s around 25%.

So, teams have a greater likelihood of missing the 2-point try than they do of allowing the opposition to score a touchdown. Yes, the NFL is looking more like a track meet by the year, but not every game will turn into the defensively hopeless shootout that the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs produced during the AFC divisional round. As the last four Super Bowls have shown, good defense still is a prerequisite for winning a championship.

If you have effectively zero confidence in your defense’s ability to hold a seven-point lead in overtime, you probably aren’t going to hoist a Lombardi Trophy anyway.

To get even nerdier, let’s (correctly) assume your chances of winning a game are lower than 50% if you line up for the 2-point try. On the other hand, if you kick the PAT, your chances of winning are no worse than roughly 50%, based on the aforementioned two-point conversion percentage.

Ultimately, though, you don’t need stats and metaphors to explain why teams would be foolish to make the coach’s prediction come true.

If both teams basically have a 50-50 chance of converting the 2-point attempt, then what real advantage is there to be had? Moreover, and most importantly, if you miss the two-point attempt, the opposition needs only to convert an extra-point attempt (93.4% success rate in 2021) to win the game.