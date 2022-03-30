NHL Fines Taylor Hall For Roughing Ilya Lyubushkin In Bruins-Maple Leafs Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall is going to have to cough up a chunk of change.

The Bruins forward has been fined $5,000 by the NHL Department of Player Safety for roughing Ilya Lyubushkin in the second period of Boston’s 6-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.

Lyubushkin hit Hall from behind, and Hall didn’t take too kindly to it before getting up and punching Lyubushkin in the side of the head. Lyubushkin fell to the ice and did not return to the game.

Hall was given a two-minute penalty for roughing.

The $5,000 fine is the maximum allowable under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement.