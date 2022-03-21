NHL Trade Deadline Tracker: Latest News, Rumors, Analysis For Each Deal

There's still potential for movement despite a busy weekend

by

8:25 a.m.: Consider our eyes peeled when it comes to Marcus Johansson, who seemingly is traded at every deadline.

He was a major part of the 2019 Bruins’ post-deadline run to the Stanley Cup Final, and the Capitals are certainly familiar with his work, too; Johansson spent the first seven seasons of his career in D.C.

7:30 a.m. ET: It was a pretty hectic weekend in the NHL, which is great in the moment. However, a busy weekend might make Monday — the actual day of the 2022 NHL trade deadline — slightly less interesting.

However, that doesn’t mean we won’t see any fireworks ahead of the 3 p.m. ET deadline.

For instance: What do the Arizona Coyotes decide to do? Jakob Chychrun could ultimately be the most valuable player moved if the Coyotes decide to ship him out, but that’s no certainty. The Vancouver Canucks are similarly intriguing with no shortage of trade assets, but they’ve played well recently and have worked themselves back into contention. And then locally, the Boston Bruins made their big splash by acquiring Hampus Lindholm over the weekend, but they might not be done, especially considering Jake DeBrusk’s lingering trade request.

If and when anything notable happens, we’ll be all over it right here with our NHL trade deadline tracker.

