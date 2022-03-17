Nick Foligno, Marcus Foligno Have Comical Exchange In Pre-Game Interview

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins left wing Nick Foligno joined his brother, Minnesota Wild right wing Marcus Foligno for a pre-game interview on TNT.

Is this the first ever dueling-brothers pregame interview? ?



We got Marcus and Nick Foligno ahead of the B's and Wild on #NHLonTNT?? pic.twitter.com/VVrE7NnsHS — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) March 16, 2022

Marcus Foligno, who leads his team with 176 hits, was asked what he would do if he saw his brother with the puck.

“Going for my 177th. Easily, put on the gas, make sure he feels that one,” he said.

Without skipping a beat, Nick Foligno responded with: “Good to know he knows there is a puck out there then.”

The duo spoke for almost three minutes where they shared their experiences playing hockey as brothers, from contentious conversations in the car with dad to training in the offseason at the professional level.