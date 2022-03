NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Foligno is making some personal history.

The Boston Bruins will face the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night in a rematch from Thursday’s game where the Black and Gold walked out with a victory.

This game will be the 1,000th of Foligno’s career, reaching a major mark that only a handful of players in NHL history have accomplished.

