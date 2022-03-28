Nick Wright Changes Tune On Celtics, But Pinpoints ‘Problem’ For Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have been playing so well that even Nick Wright can’t help but tip his cap.

Wright, who’s no stranger to throwing shade at the C’s, praised Boston during Monday’s episode of “First Things First” on FS1, even acknowledging he was wrong about writing off Ime Udoka’s squad earlier this season.

That said, Wright still believes the Celtics face a “problem” in the Eastern Conference, where they entered Monday atop the standings after another lopsided win Sunday over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

That problem? The defending NBA champions.

“The month of March, (Jayson) Tatum has been a super-duper star,” Wright said. “He’s been 34 points per game on 54% shooting, 47% from 3 and 90% from the line. This month, he’s jumped his efficiencies across the board 10 points. So, he’s been great. The team’s been excellent. The young coach who halfway through the year you were like, ‘Oh, boy, did they hire the wrong guy?’ Nope, he looks awesome.

“They have a problem, though, and it is the same problem your beloved Nets or my beloved Sixers or anyone else has: The Bucks this year are a juggernaut and no one seems to recognize it. The Bucks are not going to face a Game 7 in the East. I don’t think they’re going to face a Game 6 in the entire Eastern Conference playoffs. I think the West is as wide open as you can get. I think the East is the opposite of wide open. I think the East is similar to the East when LeBron (James) was in Miami or Michael (Jordan) was in Chicago. The East, not only is it going to go through one place. But you’re not going to see a lot of, ‘Ooh, could this series be good?’ No, Milwaukee’s going to dispose of everybody in four or five (games). I give the Celtics massive credit. But I give them very little chance of coming out of the East. But that takes away nothing from what they’ve done.”

It’s worth noting that Wright shared his opinion before it was announced that Robert Williams III suffered a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee, an injury that could sideline the Celtics center for several weeks and significantly impact Boston’s chances of making a deep playoff run. Perhaps that development will dampen any further enthusiasm Wright is capable of mustering up for the C’s.