Nottingham Forest Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

Jürgen Klopp’s men set up a semi-final clash with Manchester City at Wembley next month thanks to a solitary Diogo Jota strike 12 minutes from the end at the City Ground.

The game began at a fast pace with both sides exchanging attacks in the opening period.

Forest posed the first threat of the evening in a game which failed to settle into a rhythm following the first whistle, Joe Lolley seeing his low cross cleared at the last moment by Naby Keita.

Forest worked a golden chance to open the scoring with the game entering the final 15 minutes, but Philip Zinckernagel failed to find the back of the net from the penalty spot as he watched his low strike fly past the far post.

The Dane was left all alone inside the area and was made to pay for the miss just minutes later as Jota opened the scoring for the Reds.

Jota’s late strike proved enough to see Klopp’s outfit edge into the final four of the competition for the first time under the Reds boss, with City up next at Wembley.