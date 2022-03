NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron indeed will make his return Saturday afternoon.

The Bruins captain has missed Boston’s last four games with an infection in his elbow that required surgery, but will be in Boston’s lineup when it hosts the New York Islanders at TD Garden, head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed pregame.

Bergeron will resume his role on the top line between Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk.

Bruins-Islanders is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on NESN.