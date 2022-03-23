Patrice Bergeron Has Given No Indication About Future With Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s anyone’s guess what the future holds for Patrice Bergeron.

The Bruins captain will be a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 NHL season but continues to play at an elite level for Boston with 17 goals and 28 assists in 56 games played.

Bergeron has spent the entirety of his 18-year career with the Black and Gold and has remained tight-lipped about what he plans to do. So tight-lipped, in fact, his own head coach has no idea what he plans to do.

During his appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich,” Bruce Cassidy was asked if Bergeron had given any indication about his future.

“None, to be honest with you,” Cassidy said. “He’s a guarded guy that way, very open discussing the team, great captain in terms of opening up himself to the group or when a new player comes in. But no, he hasn’t disscussed it with us and I respect that. He’s told everyone we can discuss it at the end of the year or make a decision at the end of the year.

“He’s still playing at an elite level, so that’s good. Obviously when a player can still play at that level, it’s harder for them, I think, to walk away. Players will recognize when their skills are declining. Right now he’s still an excellent player in the National Hockey League, probably will win the Selke again this year. So, hopefully, that keeps him pushing along here as a Bruin.”

Bergeron, as is the case every season, has been in the conversation for his fifth Selke Award as he continues to prove why he’s one of the best two-way centers in the league.