Patrice Bergeron Injury: Here’s Latest Update On Bruins Captain

The Bruins are preparing to face their rival Monday night when they travel to Montreal to take on the Canadiens, but Boston still might be without its captain.

Patrice Bergeron has missed the last two games due to an infection in his arm. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said the captain would miss at least two games, and the second came Friday night in a win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Bergeron was not on the ice Sunday morning for practice at Warrior Ice Arena, and Cassidy provided a discouraging update on Boston’s top-line center.

Cassidy told reporters that Bergeron was at the practice facility but will not travel to Montreal. Bergeron will be reevaluated later in the week and is questionable for Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden.

Jack Studnicka also is day-to-day after blocking some shots Friday in Winnipeg. The Bruins recalled Marc McLaughlin on an emergency basis and he practiced on the fourth line Sunday.

The B’s drop the puck with the Habs at Bell Centre on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.