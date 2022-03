NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron will return to the lineup Saturday.

The Boston Bruins will face the New York Islanders at TD Garden in a special matinée. Thankfully for the Bruins, they’ll have their captain back for the matchup.

Bergeron will jump back into the first-line center spot between Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk.

For more on the Bruins center’s return, check out the video above from “Bruins Breakaway Live,” presented by Granite City Electric.