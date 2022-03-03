People Around NFL Reportedly ‘Flabbergasted’ By Patriots Coaching Staff

NESN Logo Sign In

Fans aren’t the only ones confused by what the Patriots apparently are doing with their offensive coaching staff.

Though nothing has been made official, New England seemingly will forgo hiring a proper offensive coordinator and instead deploy a collaborative approach. Tight ends coach Nick Caley, “senior football advisor” Matt Patricia and recently re-hired Joe Judge reportedly will share various duties on the offensive side of the ball. There remains a chance the Patriots bring in someone like Bill O’Brien, but at this point, such a move appears unlikely.

And that reportedly has people around the NFL scratching their heads. While speaking with “Patriots Talk Podcast” co-host Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston offered insight from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

“I can just tell you, Tom, from talking to some people here and some folks around the league: People are flabbergasted at how this Patriots staff has come together,” Perry said Monday. “And it’s focused on that offensive side, specifically, and what they’re going to do in terms of coaching the quarterback and calling the plays.”

Perry added: “My understanding is the coaches themselves will be talking a little bit more about roles for 2022 this week. So, if that’s how it shakes out, there are a lot of eyebrows raised here in Indianapolis. I’ll say that.”

"People [around the NFL] are flabbergasted at how this staff has come together."@tomecurran and @PhilAPerry discuss the continuing concerns about the #Patriots coaching staff and the future of J.C. Jackson in New England.



Again, there still is time for the Patriots to assemble their staff in a manner that eases some of the concerns had by fans and other people around football. But, for now, those people must put more faith in Bill Belichick than ever before.