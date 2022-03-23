Patriots Cornerback Recruiting Stephon Gilmore After Malcolm Butler Return

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones has heard about the reported return of Malcolm Butler and now is hoping for another reunion with NFL free agent Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore, who was traded by the Patriots midway through the 2021 season, remains available on the open market with New England needing to add depth after the departure of J.C. Jackson. Butler helped assessed that void by reportedly re-joining the Patriots on Wednesday, a two-year contract.

It then prompted some social media recruitment from Jones.

“We got (Butler) back. Ayooo (Gilmore) run it back like old times,” Jones tweeted.

Jones (two seasons) and Gilmore (one season) each played Butler with all three on the team in 2017. The Patriots went on to win the AFC East with the fifth-best defense in points allowed. New England lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII to conclude that campaign in the infamous game with Butler on the bench. It makes his return all the more crazy.

Jones and Gilmore then went to play three seasons together (2018-21) before Gilmore was traded to the Carolina Panthers in October.