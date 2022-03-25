Patriots Create New Position For High-Profile Personnel Evaluator

NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Groh isn’t the only New England Patriots personnel man who will be operating under a new title this season.

In addition to Groh, who was promoted from college scouting director to director of player personnel following Dave Ziegler’s departure, at least two other Patriots front-office staffers are taking on new positions in 2022.

A team-produced behind-the-scenes video released Friday revealed Eliot Wolf was promoted from scouting consultant to director of scouting and Camren Williams was bumped from national scout to college scouting director.

Steve Cargile will continue to serve as New England’s pro scouting director, a role he took on last season after 10 years as a Patriots scout.

For the Patriots scouting department, countless meetings, hours of film work, college pro days and the NFL Combine are all pieces of the pre-draft puzzle.



Go behind the scenes as they navigate the process in the latest episode of Do Your Job, presented by @Bose. pic.twitter.com/buf8yj8frw — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 25, 2022

Wolf’s title is especially interesting, as it’s one the Patriots have not employed in previous seasons. The 40-year-old former Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns executive will be New England’s first “director of scouting” of the Bill Belichick era.

Wolf, who interviewed for multiple general manager vacancies this offseason, is expected to be the second in command behind Groh (and, of course, Belichick, who serves as both head coach and de facto GM).