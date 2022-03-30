Patriots Rumors: Why DK Metcalf Trade Unlikely Despite Receiver Need

NESN Logo Sign In

With DK Metcalf trade rumors kind of becoming a thing, it’s fair to wonder whether the Patriots could make a run at a player who seemingly would be a perfect fit in their offense.

Metcalf, one of the best receivers in football, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider both have insisted they intend to sign Metcalf to an extension, but a close reading of their quotes indicates potential uncertainty. Additionally, the recent trading of Russell Wilson suggests the Seahawks might be nearing a rebuild.

So, could New England, which to this point in the offseason has avoided signing or swinging trades for star receivers, pursue a trade for Metcalf? While nothing can be ruled out, people around the NFL apparently believe such a move is unlikely.

“He is what they wanted, and he is what they continue to look for, is my understanding, is size and speed at that position,” NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry said Tuesday from the Annual NFL Meeting. “He is also fitting the suit of what they typically trade for, which is a young player on the last year of his contract, not yet expensive, might be on the way out with his current team and might not cost a ton in terms of draft capital. But, I think he would cost more than the Patriots would be willing to give up — that’s what the evaluator said to me today.

“Listen, the draft is as important as it is to the Patriots. You heard Robert Kraft talk about the importance of the draft today. For them to give up a high-end pick for DK Metcalf, for a one-year rental when he’s looking for a big deal next season — I wouldn’t bet on it.

Metcalf, drafted 64th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft (32 spots after N’Keal Harry and 19 spots after Joejuan Williams) has become one of the top receivers in football. Over three seasons, the 24-year-old has posted per-17 game averages of 72 receptions, 1,0567 yards and 9.7 touchdowns.