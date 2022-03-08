Patriots’ Dont’a Hightower Reportedly Planning To Play In 2022 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Dont’a Hightower isn’t ready to hang up his cleats.

The veteran New England Patriots linebacker plans to continue his playing career in the upcoming NFL season, according to a report Tuesday from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi.

Lot of questions about Dont'a Hightower future. My understanding is the free agent-to-be plans on continuing his football career. Hightower played 15 games after sitting out the previous season. #Patriots vets McCourty, Slater and White also plan on playing in 2022-23. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 8, 2022

It’s unclear, however, whether Hightower will remain in New England. He turns 32 next week and is set to hit unrestricted free agency, as are fellow Patriots linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jamie Collins. With New England lacking youth and speed at the second level this season, that position group could be poised for a full-scale overhaul in the coming days.

That turnover already began Monday when the Patriots released veteran ‘backer Kyle Van Noy in a move that cleared close to $4 million in salary cap space.

Hightower, who opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concern, started 15 games in 2021, tallying 64 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks, one tackle for loss and four quarterback hits. His physicality was an asset during New England’s seven-game midseason winning streak, but his physical limitations became a liability as the Patriots’ defense struggled down the stretch.

If Hightower does re-sign with the Patriots, it likely would be for significantly less than the $7.85 million salary and $12.4 million cap hit he carried this season.