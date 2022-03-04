Why Patriots Fans Shouldn’t Get Too Geeked Up About 40-Yard Combine Times

NESN Logo Sign In

NFL fans love themselves some 40-yard dash times, but do the Patriots?

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine made headlines Thursday night when a whopping eight receivers posted times under 4.4 seconds. Baylor wideout Tyquan Thornton generated the most buzz, initially breaking the combine record before settling for an official time of 4.28 seconds, tying him with six others for ninth-best in history.

So, that got us thinking: How often do the Patriots draft offensive skill-position players with sparkling 40-yard times?

If you’ve watched New England over the years, you know straight-line speed isn’t exactly a top priority. As they should, the Patriots view 40-yard times as pieces of prospect mosaics — with the possible exception of tight ends.

During the Bill Belichick era, the Patriots have drafted a combined 43 receivers, running backs and tight ends. Only 21 of those players had 40-yard times that ranked among the top 10 at their respective positions during their respective combine years, with 10 ranking in the top five. Tight ends account for 11 of the 21 players with top 10 times, and seven of the 10 players with top-five times. So, the Patriots do love fast tight ends. However, that notion probably deserves an asterisk, as typically there are more receivers and running backs than tight ends at the combine.

Let’s look at each player, along with where their 40-yard time ranked among others at their position (all stats via Pro-Football-Reference).

(Note: We’ve included pro-day times for all purposes, even though some could argue pro-day environments occasionally lead to generous 40-yard times.)