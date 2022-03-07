Patriots Free Agency Preview: Cases For, Against Signing Davante Adams

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots need to upgrade at receiver, and the best wideout in the NFL could become available next week.

Should New England make a serious run at Davante Adams?

The five-time Pro Bowler has been open about his desire both to land a record deal and to play with Aaron Rodgers. So, his situation is a tricky one, and we still have no idea what will happen with Adams, Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers over the next week.

However, let’s proceed as if Adams will hit free agency next Wednesday and is opening to signing elsewhere. His skill set would work perfectly in New England’s offense, but it’s hard to imagine the Patriots being serious players for the 29-year-old’s services.

Here are cases for and against the Patriots signing Davante Adams:

Case for

Again, Adams is the best all-around receiver in the game and is capable of running any route at a high level. The Patriots offense needs to improve both outside and in the slot, and Adams can fill either of those roles with ease. He’s a superstar.

If Mac Jones continues his upward trajectory in Year 2, New England’s offense would become one of the NFL’s best with Adams in the fold. A potential Patriots passing game featuring Adams, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobie Meyers, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith would be both explosive and versatile.