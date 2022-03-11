Patriots Free Agency: Should New England Take Flier On Alex Erickson?

NESN Logo Sign In

Nobody is talking about Alex Erickson ahead of NFL free agency, and there probably is a good reason for that. But that doesn’t mean he’s not a potential fit for the Patriots.

New England needs a new slot receiver (arguably more than it needs a new boundary wideout) and, depending on what happens with Gunner Olszewski this offseason, the Patriots might need a new kick returner, too. Erickson has shown the ability to do both, and probably will cost relatively nothing to sign on the free agent market.

But what, if anything, does Erickson have to offer at this stage of his career?

The Wisconsin product, who signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2016, primarily was a kick returner over his first three seasons in Cincinnati. Basically, he was the Bengals’ version of Olszewski (both are listed at 6-foot-0 and weigh in at just under 200 pounds). But Erickson in 2019 enjoyed the kind of season many Patriots have been waiting to see from Olszewski, setting career highs with 43 catches and 529 yards.

However, star receiver A.J. Green missed all of 2019 due to an ankle injury and Tee Higgins wouldn’t be drafted until the ensuing offseason. So, Erickson only had to compete for receiver playing time with Tyler Boyd, John Ross and Auden Tate. The next season, Erickson got buried on the receiver depth chart and returned to being a primary special teamer.

Erickson signed with the Houston Texans last offseason but was released during roster cutdowns. He wound up landing with the Carolina Panthers, playing a full 17-game schedule. But, once again, Erickson saw little action in the passing game (three receptions) while serving as Carolina’s return specialist. And he did a great job in that role, finishing second in the NFL in kick return average and 13th in punt return average.

Now 29, Erickson’s NFL future is unclear. It’s as easy to envision him playing in 2022 as it is to envision him never playing football again.