Patriots Free Agency Preview: Five Potential Targets At Running Back

NESN Logo Sign In

You could argue the Patriots largely should ignore the running back position this offseason. Even if James White leaves in free agency or retires, New England should hand the passing-back keys to J.J. Taylor and maybe re-sign Brandon Bolden to do Brandon Bolden things.

But the Patriots are nothing if not unpredictable, and NFL free agency presents a great platform for speculation. So, let’s give it a shot.

Assuming New England doesn’t trade Damien Harris (something we recently made a case for) or rookie standout Rhamondre Stevenson, it won’t be in search of a lead back this offseason. The Patriots don’t need to sign someone like Leonard Fournette, draft someone like Isaiah Spiller or trade for someone like Saquon Barkley.

Instead, the Patriots could be in the market for a new passing-game back, should White and/or Bolden leave and they’re not sold on Taylor’s ability to carry the torch. But who could be on their radar?

Here are five running backs New England could target in free agency:

Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons

Age: 30

2021 stats: 618 rush yards and six TDs; 52 catches for 548 yards and five TDs

If the Patriots are going to sign any semi-expensive back this offseason, it probably should be Patterson. The veteran teased his dual-threat abilities during his one season in New England, but he reached his final evolution in 2021 with the Falcons. Patterson was one of the NFL’s most dynamic players and enjoyed a career season. His size, athleticism and versatility would help New England’s offense, and he could replace Gunner Olszewski as a kick returner, should the 25-year-old restricted free agent leave this offseason. Plus, Patterson recently expressed a desire to play safety. It’s almost like he’s trying to force a return to the Patriots.

Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals

Age: 25

2021 stats: 592 rush yards and two TDs; 43 catches for 311 yards

Edmonds probably is looking to sign with a team that can guarantee him a lot of touches, so the Patriots probably aren’t a good fit. Still, if Edmonds is willing to play a backup role, he could add a lot to New England’s offense as a change-of-pace back. Ultimately, though, if the Patriots want a small receiving back on the roster, they should just go with the cheaper option in Taylor.