Patriots Free Agency: Could Jamison Crowder Be Answer At Slot Receiver?

If the New England Patriots plan to address their perceived need at slot receiver this offseason, Jamison Crowder presents a proven, veteran option.

Since entering the NFL in 2015 with the now-Washington Commanders, Crowder has established himself as one of the more reliably clutch slot receivers in the game. While not especially big or athletic, Crowder nevertheless is a good route-runner with strong hands, two things the Patriots obviously value. Crowder’s peak came from 2016 through 2019, when he posted per-17 game averages of 73 catches, 867 yards and five touchdowns.

The final season of that run was Crowder’s first with the Jets. However, over the last two seasons, injuries have reduced the 28-year-old’s role in New York, as has the emergence of former Patriots property Braxton Berrios (more on him in a bit).

In 2021, Crowder caught 51 passes for 447 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games, including one four-catch, 34-yard effort in New England. Of course, the Jets received inconsistent play from rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, limiting production from all of their wideouts.

At this point in his career, Crowder, who will be a free agent next Wednesday, is unlikely to receive a big payday on the open market. Could that make him an intriguing option for the Patriots?

Let’s look at cases for and against New England making a run at Crowder, who will turn 29 in June.

Case for

Crowder is a slot receiver, through and through. Over his seven-year career, Crowder has lined up in the slot on 75.7% of his passing-game snaps, including a career-high 78.9% in 2021. (Stats via Pro Football Focus.)