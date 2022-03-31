New Gillette Stadium Construction Photos Show Renovation Well Underway

The home of the New England Patriots looks much different these days.
For those unaware, Gillette Stadium currently is undergoing a roughly $2.25 million renovation to the area around the lighthouse end zone. The project, which recently began, is expected to be completed ahead of the 2023 season and produce a new, larger lighthouse, a massive video board, a 75,000 square-foot glass-enclosed hospitality space and a “revitalized” fan entrance, among other things.
On Thursday, Kraft Analytics employee Jessica Gelman shared before-and-after photos that show the under-construction area, which now lacks the iconic lighthouse.
Take a look:
In case you missed it, the official Gillette Stadium Twitter account recently shared photos of the lighthouse demolition.
Pour one out.
It’s unclear what, if anything, will be completed before the start of the 2022 season. Regardless, it’s clear Patriots fans will need to adjust their Gillette Stadium expectations over the next year.