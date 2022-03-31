New Gillette Stadium Construction Photos Show Renovation Well Underway

NESN Logo Sign In

The home of the New England Patriots looks much different these days.

For those unaware, Gillette Stadium currently is undergoing a roughly $2.25 million renovation to the area around the lighthouse end zone. The project, which recently began, is expected to be completed ahead of the 2023 season and produce a new, larger lighthouse, a massive video board, a 75,000 square-foot glass-enclosed hospitality space and a “revitalized” fan entrance, among other things.

A major transformation.



The Kraft family announces renovation project on the north side of @GilletteStadium: https://t.co/2Wvi6ftt0V pic.twitter.com/mMngy4A7JH — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 10, 2021

On Thursday, Kraft Analytics employee Jessica Gelman shared before-and-after photos that show the under-construction area, which now lacks the iconic lighthouse.

Take a look:

View from March 21st pic.twitter.com/beKnq25XsQ — Jessica Gelman (@jessicagelman) March 31, 2022

In case you missed it, the official Gillette Stadium Twitter account recently shared photos of the lighthouse demolition.