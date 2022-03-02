Patriots Have Met With These Wide Receiver Prospects At NFL Combine

Nevada receiver Romeo Doubs met with the Patriots at the Senior Bowl and then again here for an informal meeting. Mentions AJ Green as a player after whom he models his game. He won?t run at the combine but thinks he?ll be in the 4.4s at his pro day. Profiles as an X in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/65FDIGgJtn — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 2, 2022

UCLA’s Kyle Phillips also told reporters he met with the Patriots at the East-West Shrine Bowl. This list of contacts — which almost certainly is incomplete — will continue to grow as the April 28 start of the NFL draft approaches.

Penn State?s Jahan Dotson, Virginia Tech?s Tre Turner and Ole Miss? Dontario Drummond said they have not met with New England at the combine, according to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan.

Olave, Burks, Williams and Dotson are considered potential first-round picks, and any of the four could be in play for the Patriots at No. 21 if they’re not snatched up before then. New England made much-needed improvements to its receiving corp this past season but still lacked a true No. 1 wideout — a void these talented prospects could fill.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah singled Olave, Dotson and Williams as potential Patriots targets in a pre-combine conference call, also mentioning Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore and North Dakota’s Christian Watson as possible Day 2 or 3 options. Watson met with New England at the Senior Bowl.

Metchie (on Day 2) and Bolden (late on Day 3) also would make sense for the Patriots, as they played at a pipeline program — New England has drafted six Alabama products in the last seven years — and have close relationships with quarterback Mac Jones. Robinson is an exciting talent, as well.

It’s important to note, however, that pre-draft meetings aren’t necessarily an indication of draft-night plans. In 2018, the Patriots hosted many of the top wideout prospects for official visits (including Calvin Ridley, D.J. Moore, Courtland Sutton and Christian Kirk) and then didn’t select a receiver until the sixth round (Braxton Berrios).

So, while the Patriots have sought out face time with many of this year’s premier pass-catchers, don’t assume they’re planning to use their first-round pick on one.

On-field testing and drills for receivers are scheduled for Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Williams and Metchie will not participate as they recover from season-ending ACL tears.